Patrick Mahomes weighs in on whether Tyreek Hill is the best receiver in the NFL

One of the biggest questions emerging in the aftermath of Sunday night’s 43-40 shootout between the Patriots and Chiefs is whether Tyreek Hill already is the best receiver in the game. On Wednesday, his quarterback addressed the debate sparked by a comment made on Monday’s PFT Live by Chris Simms.

“Yeah, to me he’s definitely the most explosive person in the league,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “The way he’s developed as a receiver over these last few years I know he’s going for that top spot. I know there’s a lot of great receivers in this league, but I’m glad I have Tyreek on my team for sure.”

And that’s really the ultimate standard. If you’re starting a team and picking any receiver in the NFL, who are you picking first? Hill has speed, acceleration, leaping ability, catching ability. He also strikes more fear in a defense than any other wideout, which should be the top factor in picking one of the best receivers in the league.

In fact, he’s arguably too good. That 75-yard game-tying catch and run on Sunday entailed a blistering route, a stop on a dime, a jump to catch the pass, and a second-phase blast-off that saw him in the end zone (with a face full of middle finger and beer) before anyone realized what was happened. The Chiefs arguably scored too fast, giving the Patriots more than enough time to get in position for the game-winning field goal.

Mahomes doesn’t regret the quick-strike touchdown.

“I don’t think so in that situation, especially when you’re down seven points,” Mahomes told reporters. “Touchdowns are hard to come by in the NFL, so if you can get in there you try to get in the end zone as fast as possible. We have trust in our defense that they can make plays to get a stop and get us the ball back. We had a third down and we were close to it, so you have to have the trust in the defense that they’re going to make the plays and we have that trust on this team.”

That trust ended up being misplaced on Sunday night. But there’s every reason to trust the offense, especially with Tyreek Hill a part of it.