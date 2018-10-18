PFT’s Week Seven picks

Getty Images

MDS won a five-disagreement week by one game, but I’m still holding the season-to-date lead.

Last week, he nailed 10 of 15 games. I got only nine right.

For the year, I’m at 56-37. MDS, four games back, has a 52-41 mark.

This week, we disagree on only one game. For all picks, scroll.

Broncos at Cardinals

MDS’s take: So much for FOX getting a better Thursday night lineup. This is one of the worst games of the week, one that the Cardinals will lose more than the Broncos will win.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 17.

Florio’s take: Von Miller says the Broncos will kick Arizona’s ass. If this was three or four years ago, that might be regarded as an actual accomplishment.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 17.

Titans at Chargers

MDS’s take: This is one of the better games the fans in London have seen, but with the Titans coming off an absolutely miserable offensive performance, I see the Chargers winning comfortably.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 24, Titans 9.

Florio’s take: The Chargers have lost only to the Chiefs and the Rams. They won’t lose to the Titans.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Titans 16.

Texans at Jaguars

MDS’s take: First place in the AFC South is on the line, and I like the Jaguars to return to the top of the division.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 21, Texans 17.

Florio’s take: The Jaguars seemingly want to fast forward to the postseason. They won’t make it there if they can’t take care of business in their division.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Texans 13.

Panthers at Eagles

MDS’s take: Carson Wentz is shaking off the rust and should have his best game of the season.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Panthers 21.

Florio’s take: Philly is finding its groove, and the Panthers quickly could be falling out of the race for the NFC South crown.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Panthers 21.

Vikings at Jets

MDS’s take: Kirk Cousins is playing every bit as well for the Vikings as they were hoping he would. He’s earning that contract.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 28, Jets 20.

Florio’s take: The Jets have overachieved in recent weeks. But they haven’t faced a team like the Vikings, which is starting to find its way after a rough start.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Jets 20.

Patriots at Bears

MDS’s take: The Patriots are righting the ship and the Bears will drop their second straight and drop out of first place in the NFC North.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 27, Bears 20.

Florio’s take: The Patriots get the benefit of facing an Andy Reid-style offense for a second straight week. Throw in a banged-up Khalil Mack, and the winning streak moves to four.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 30, Bears 21.

Bills at Colts

MDS’s take: Andrew Luck is rounding into form after his shoulder injury, while the Bills’ quarterback situation is a mess.

MDS’s pick: Colts 24, Bills 6.

Florio’s take: If the Colts lose to Derek Anderson, they should just disband the team.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Bills 7.

Browns at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: This is a tough call, and the Buccaneers’ defense should make Baker Mayfield look good. But the Browns’ ugly performance last week is fresh in my mind as I’m picking this one.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Browns 23.

Florio’s take: The Bucs may not make the playoffs, but they won’t simply fold the tents, either.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Browns 17.

Lions at Dolphins

MDS’s take: Can a team really win two games in a row with Brock Osweiler at quarterback? I think so. The quarterback injury won’t be the difference, as Miami is probably the better team than Detroit whether Osweiler or Ryan Tannehill is at the helm.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 20, Lions 16.

Florio’s take: Chris Simms is a firm believer in the notion that a bye week can make a team lose its intensity. He also thinks playing in Miami can do the same. The Lions get the double whammy. Let’s test his theory.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 20, Lions 17.

Saints at Ravens

MDS’s take: This is one of the best games of the week, matching a great Saints offense and a great Ravens defense. I’ll take the home team in a close one.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 28, Saints 27.

Florio’s take: The Saints seemingly blew out Washington, but a handful of defensive lapses gave New Orleans 21 points. The Ravens won’t be nearly as charitable.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Saints 21.

Cowboys at Washington

MDS’s take: Washington has been an impossible team to pick this season, but I like them to win here and stay in first place in the NFC East.

MDS’s pick: Washington 24, Cowboys 20.

Florio’s take: Both teams are inconsistent, and both teams are due to lose. It’s ultimately a toss-up, and in a year of high-powered offense, it should be a tough, hard-nosed, low-scoring game.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 16, Washington 13.

Rams at 49ers

MDS’s take: C.J. Beathard played better than expected on Monday night, but he won’t be able to keep up with Jared Goff and the Rams.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, 49ers 20.

Florio’s take: Short week plus long trip home plus defeat snatched from jaws of victory will make it even harder for the 49ers to handle the best team in football.

Florio’s pick: Rams 31, 49ers 21.

Bengals at Chiefs

MDS’s take: Patrick Mahomes plays in his second consecutive Sunday night game, and this time I think he’s going to win.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24.

Florio’s take: The Bengals aren’t in the same class as the Chiefs.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 38, Bengals 27.

Giants at Falcons

MDS’s take: The Giants’ ugly offense should look a little better against the Falcons’ bad defense. But it won’t be enough to win.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 24, Giants 21.

Florio’s take: The Giants haven’t quite yet hit rock bottom. But they’re getting close.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 34, Giants 21.