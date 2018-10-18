Raiders’ defense at the bottom of the league in rushing the passer

Getty Images

This Raiders season seems destined to be defined by the Khalil Mack trade.

After coach Jon Gruden made the decision to send Mack to Chicago, Oakland has struggled to rush the passer. Right now, no team in the league is worse at pressuring the quarterback than the Raiders.

According to Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News, using data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Raiders are dead last in the NFL in pressure rate: Oakland has pressured the opposing quarterback on only 21.3 percent of passes, easily the worst rate in the league. No other defense is below 25 percent.

The Raiders are also tied for last in the league in sacks, with just seven this season. Bruce Irvin has three sacks, Maurice Hurst has two, Arden Key and Clinton McDonald have one apiece. That’s it.

Football Outsiders has a stat called Adjusted Sack Rate, which ranks teams on how frequently they get sacks (or force intentional grounding penalties) adjusted for down, distance, and opponent. On that score the Raiders rank 31st in the league, ahead of only the Giants.

So no matter how you slice it, the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league at getting to the opposing quarterback. Gruden was playing the long game when he traded Mack and got the Bears’ next two first-round draft picks, but in the short term he crippled his defense.