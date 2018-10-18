Report: NFL fines Raiders for violating its injury report policy

Getty Images

The NFL has fined the Raiders for violating its injury report policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team will pay $20,000 for the violation.

It is a rare move by the NFL, but an easy one considering guard Kelechi Osemele did not travel with the team to Los Angeles in Week Five.

The league’s rules require road teams to report players who don’t make the trip.

The Raiders listed Osemele as questionable for the game against the Chargers with a knee injury, but they failed to downgrade him to out when he stayed home.