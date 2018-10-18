Ricky Seals-Jones injures forearm

Getty Images

The hit didn’t look like much fun, and judging by Ricky Seals-Jones‘ face, it didn’t feel good either.

The Cardinals tight end took a helmet to the right forearm while trying to recover a fumble in the third quarter. He walked off holding his arm.

The Cardinals list Seals-Jones as questionable to return, but it doesn’t seem likely, especially considering Arizona trails 42-10.

With 5:18 remaining in the third quarter, Von Miller stripped Josh Rosen of the football. Seals-Jones was among the players scrambling for the fumble. DeMarcus Walker recovered for the Broncos.

Seals-Jones had two catches for 12 yards before leaving.