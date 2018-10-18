Robby Anderson, Leonard Williams back at Jets practice

Getty Images

The Jets turned in a long injury report on Wednesday as 18 of the 53 players on their active roster were listed in one fashion or another.

Nine of those players were listed as non-participants in practice, which makes their status the most pressing issue for the Jets on the health front heading into Sunday’s game against the Vikings. A couple of starters who were on that list are back on the field Thursday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams and wide receiver Robby Anderson were both in helmets as they took a step in the direction of playing this weekend. Williams is listed with a back issue and missed a day of work last week before playing against the Colts. Anderson is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Running back Isaiah Crowell was out at practice, but did not have his helmet. He sat out two practices with a foot injury last week before taking part in the win over Indianapolis.