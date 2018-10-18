Ryan Tannehill, despite already out, is limited in practice

Getty Images

The Dolphins seem to be walking on eggshells when it comes to injury-reporting rules they may have accidentally (or otherwise) fractured last week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill already has been ruled out with a shoulder injury that keep him out of the Week Six win over the Bears. Tannehill remains out even though he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dolphins, in theory, could have milked Tannehill’s status until Friday or longer, listing him as questionable or doubtful before making him inactive on Sunday. But it seems that the Dolphins have decided to err on the side of over-disclosure after potentially bungling the reporting rules last week, listing Tannehill as fully participating in practice even though he didn’t take all of the first-team reps and listing him as questionable with no downgrades until Sunday morning, when he was made inactive with no adjustment of any kind to his official status.

Running back Frank Gore didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, in what appears to be a pair of veteran days off after the overtime victory. Limited in practice were cornerback Bobby McCain (knee), defensive end Cameron Wake (knee), and defensive end Andre Branch (knee).