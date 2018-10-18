Saints bringing back offensive lineman Michael Ola

Getty Images

The Saints are bringing back some familiar offensive line depth.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are re-signing veteran offensive lineman Michael Ola.

Ola was with the Saints all offseason and on the roster for Week One. He has appeared in 32 games in five seasons, with 19 starts, over stints with the Chargers, Bills, Lions, and Bears.

They listed left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (head) as limited in practice yesterday, but they haven’t missed any game time lately.