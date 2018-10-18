Saints place Ted Ginn on IR

Getty Images

The Saints will return from their bye week to face the Ravens this Sunday without wide receiver Ted Ginn in the lineup.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have placed Ginn on injured reserve. Ginn has been sidelined by a knee injury recently and will be shut down for at least the next eight weeks while he recovers.

Ginn did not play in Week Five because of the injury. He had 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in four games before getting hurt.

Third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith got the start in Ginn’s place in Week Five and caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was the pass that allowed Drew Brees to move into first place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list and Smith should have plenty of chances to keep adding to Brees’ career totals with Ginn out of the lineup.