Saquon Barkley “not trying to prove anything” to those who think Giants missed on QB

Getty Images

The wisdom of the Giants’ decision to pass on taking a quarterback in favor of taking running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick of this year’s draft began being debated right after the pick was made and it has continued into his rookie season.

Barkley’s done just about everything he can on the field to make the case that the Giants were right to grab him when they had the chance, but their 1-5 record and otherwise dismal offensive performance has provided a counterargument to the quarterback crowd.

Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this week that he has no second thoughts about the path the team decided to take and Barkley said any debate is not weighing on his mind.

“That’s something that is going to go on throughout the rest of my career now no matter what,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “No matter how much success I have or if I do bad. People have their opinions. To each his own. At the end of the day, people that believe the Giants should have drafted a quarterback over me, I’m not trying to prove anything to them. I’m trying to prove to Coach Shurmur, to my teammates, to the Giants organization that they made the right pick, that they got a guy who is going to come in and work every single day, who is going lead and compete, who is passionate about the game. Those are four things about myself that even coming into the draft process I said whoever drafts me is going to get. I’m going to make sure they get [that] no matter what.”

It’s hard to argue with Barkley’s choice of focusing on what he can control rather than outside opinions, especially since he can’t control who will be taking the field with him. For those in the Giants organization who are charged with doing that, the wisdom of the choices they make moving forward will ultimately determine how the Barkley pick is viewed.