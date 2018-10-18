Saquon Barkley “not trying to prove anything” to those who think Giants missed on QB

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
The wisdom of the Giants’ decision to pass on taking a quarterback in favor of taking running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick of this year’s draft began being debated right after the pick was made and it has continued into his rookie season.

Barkley’s done just about everything he can on the field to make the case that the Giants were right to grab him when they had the chance, but their 1-5 record and otherwise dismal offensive performance has provided a counterargument to the quarterback crowd.

Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this week that he has no second thoughts about the path the team decided to take and Barkley said any debate is not weighing on his mind.

“That’s something that is going to go on throughout the rest of my career now no matter what,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “No matter how much success I have or if I do bad. People have their opinions. To each his own. At the end of the day, people that believe the Giants should have drafted a quarterback over me, I’m not trying to prove anything to them. I’m trying to prove to Coach Shurmur, to my teammates, to the Giants organization that they made the right pick, that they got a guy who is going to come in and work every single day, who is going lead and compete, who is passionate about the game. Those are four things about myself that even coming into the draft process I said whoever drafts me is going to get. I’m going to make sure they get [that] no matter what.”

It’s hard to argue with Barkley’s choice of focusing on what he can control rather than outside opinions, especially since he can’t control who will be taking the field with him. For those in the Giants organization who are charged with doing that, the wisdom of the choices they make moving forward will ultimately determine how the Barkley pick is viewed.

9 responses to “Saquon Barkley “not trying to prove anything” to those who think Giants missed on QB

  4. vicnocal says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Are there not going to be any more QBs coming out of college anymore? Was 2018 the last draft class with QBs in it?
    Maybe ask Bill Polian how waiting for “next year” to find a QB while his Manning bro got old worked out?

  5. vicnocal says:
    October 18, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Are there not going to be any more QBs coming out of college anymore? Was 2018 the last draft class with QBs in it?
    Especially since no pick is ever guaranteed, the Giants simply went with the best player available in the draft. How many first round QB picks have been a bust? Barkley is the real deal and is a likable person as well. Glad he’s on the Giants.

  6. People just like to complain, that’s what it basically comes down to. How on earth anyone could say that Barkley, who was the best player in the draft, was a bad pick is beyond me.

  7. Barkley is a fine pick, but if the Giants thought they were still going somewhere with Manning, they were delusional. They may not have an opportunity to pick another QB prospect as good as Darnold any time soon.

  8. I’m probably in the minority but I think the Giants did it right. If you draft all the talent around the QB first, you keep accumulating high first round picks and then draft the QB in the final year of rebuilding and you make the leap and sign free agents while the QB is still on his rookie contract (see – Rams). That’s how you contend for multiple years.

    If you draft the QB first, you immediately become much better, but not good enough to contend, and you get a bunch of lower first round picks, and then by the time the rest of the team is good you need to break the bank for the QB (see – Colts). That’s how you stay mediocre.

  9. I’m glad he isn’t. Those people are all sheeple idiots anyways. Tell me which consensus QB you wanted BEFORE the season started? My top choice was Mayfield, after that, I guess Rosen, but I didn’t love any of them. I don’t think Gettleman did either. He made the right choice if he didn’t love one of those QBs. Normally I would completely disagree with not taking a Q, but I didn’t and still don’t think there was a Payton manning in that list of QBs. I’m happy with Saquon.

