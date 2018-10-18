Sean Lee has a full practice Thursday

Getty Images

The only changes to the Cowboys’ injury report Thursday were all good news: Four key defenders limited in Wednesday’s practice were full participants Thursday.

Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), defensive lineman David Irving (not injury related), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and weakside linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) all went through full practices.

Lee, the team’s defensive leader, is expected to return after missing the past three games.

“We have to see how he does here the next couple of days,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Hopefully he will be ready for the game. We just have to be mindful of the number of snaps he does get. We have been mindful of that in the past. I think we are better equipped to take him out of the ball game and let the other guys play. Jaylon [Smith] has played well. Leighton [Vander Esch] has played well. The other linebackers have played well in his absence this year.

“Sean is a great player. We want to get him out there as much as we can, but we do have to be mindful of that.”