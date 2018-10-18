Stacy McGee returns to practice for Washington

Getty Images

Defensive end Stacy McGee returned to practice for the Washington Redskins on Wednesday after missing the first six weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

McGee was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp and moved to the reserve/PUP list for the start of the season due to a groin injury sustained in the spring. McGee had surgery in June after sustaining the injury during OTAs. He can practice for up to 21 days before needing to be added to the active roster.

McGee appeared in all 16 games for Washington last season and made 10 starts after signing a five-year deal worth up to $25 million last March. He recorded 44 tackles in his first season with the Redskins after playing his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

The team does have an open roster spot following the release of Ziggy Hood this week, which could facilitate McGee’s return to the lineup this week if he’s able to get back up to speed with just a few days of practice.