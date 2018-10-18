T.J. Lang consulted with specialists before returning from latest concussion

AP

Lions right guard T.J. Lang returned to practice on Wednesday after missing Week Five with a concussion and he told reporters on Thursday that he consulted several specialists about the risks involved with getting back on the field.

It was the fifth diagnosed concussion of Lang’s career and the veteran said he was “trying to gather as much information” as possible before making a call about continuing to play. Lang said they presented “different opinions,” but the majority one was that he faced no more “ramifications further down the line” as a result of returning to the field.

“How accurate, is it being overblown in the media? Is it accurate? What’s going on? But the biggest question I had was do you guys feel safe, do you think I’ll be safe to return once I’m fully back healthy and I think most of them said yes,” Lang said, via ESPN.com. “That gave me a lot of comfort knowing that, hey, when this thing is all settled and gone, then basically hit the reset button and continue to play.”

Lang said he will likely revisit thoughts about continuing to play after the end of the season, but made it clear that he’s comfortable with the decision to play right now.