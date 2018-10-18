T.Y. Hilton: Hamstring felt better than expected on Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s plan was to test his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, but he wound up doing more than that.

Hilton was a full participant in practice for the first time since getting hurt in Week Four and he said on Thursday that he wound up doing more than planned because the hamstring responded well to the initial work. He also said the team’s 1-5 record is on his mind as he works toward a possible return against the Bills on Sunday.

“It felt better than I expected so I kept going … I hate being out, period,” Hilton said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “We need a win so I’ve got be out there.”

Hilton’s set to practice again on Thursday, which says that the hamstring responded well to Wednesday’s work. If that continues to be the case, the Colts will be on track to have their top wideout back as they bid for a second win.