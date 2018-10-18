Terrance Williams suspended three games

Getty Images

The NFL announced it has suspended Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Williams is on injured reserve.

Frisco, Texas, police arrested Williams for public intoxication in May after he crashed his Lamborghini into a light pole and fled the scene. The charges against him were dismissed in August after he completed a state-mandated Alcohol Awareness Education course.

Williams, 29, is the Cowboys’ most expensive wideout, counting $4.75 million against their salary cap, so he will lose money instead of games.