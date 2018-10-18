Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Dolphins are hurting at other positions besides QB.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers has earned the notice of coaches, even without big sack numbers.

The Jets CBs know they’re in for a major test this week.

Ravens rookie CB Anthony Averett is back at practice.

More national voices have more ideas on how to control Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict‘s questionable play.

Browns LB Joe Schobert will miss a game for the first time in his career.

Steelers S Morgan Burnett is still on the mend.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is establishing his tough-guy credentials this year.

The Colts are focused on their long-term process, in the absence of short-term wins.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone wants to get back to basics.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel admits his team got “gun shy” last week.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph offers his perspective on how to fix tackling issues.

The Chiefs are going all red Thursday night.

People are starting to notice the Chargers are playing good football.

People are starting to notice that Raiders coach Jon Gruden isn’t off to such a hot start.

A potential extension for Cowboys coach Jason Garrett isn’t what you’d call popular.

Giants QB Eli Manning said rookie RB Saquon Barkley is “just scratching the surface of his talent.”

The Eagles have sustained on special teams despite injuries.

Washington is using three-TE sets to get the ball to Jordan Reed.

The Bears are hoping the weather sets things up for their return game.

Lions G T.J. Lang returned to practice.

Packers S Jermaine Whitehead has impressed with his ability to play multiple roles.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has sparked Minnesota’s hottest new dance trend.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is having surgery today.

Panthers LT Matt Kalil is eligible to return this week, but hasn’t yet.

Saints WR Ted Ginn‘s knee injury has lingered beyond the bye week.

The Buccaneers are particularly susceptible to play-action passes this year.

The Cardinals are juggling because of multiple OL injuries.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein is getting closer to a return.

49ers QB Nick Mullens has earned the trust to remain the backup.

A look at the way late Seahawks owner Paul Allen helped keep the team in Seattle.