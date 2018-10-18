Von Miller leads Broncos defense in forcing five Cardinals turnovers in 45-10 rout

Getty Images

Von Miller made a pledge to whoop the backside of the Arizona Cardinals this week and spent all Thursday night ensuring the Denver Broncos followed through on that vow.

Todd Davis and Chris Harris Jr. each returned Josh Rosen interceptions for touchdowns, Miller had two strip-sacks of Rosen and Bradley Roby corralled a third interception as the Broncos rolled to a 45-10 victory over the Cardinals.

Denver forced five Arizona turnovers in total and sacked Rosen six times in the blow out win.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, Emmanuel Sanders caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and Royce Freeman added a touchdown run for the Broncos.

Rosen’s first pass of the game was intercepted and returned by Davis for a 20-yard score as the Cardinals were overwhelmed at every turn.

Sanders hit Courtland Sutton for a 28-yard touchdown on an end around pass to give Denver a 14-0 edge midway through the first quarter.

After a 43-yard Phil Dawson field goal got Arizona on the board, Harris picked off Rosen and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown to increase the advantage to 21-3. Sanders was on the receiving end of a 64-yard touchdowns pass from Case Keenum and Freeman added a 1-yard touchdown run as the Broncos took a 35-3 advantage into halftime.

Rosen and Larry Fitzgerald connected on a 4-yard touchdown on Arizona’s only trip into the end zone on the night.

Miller than forced two fumbles on sacks of Rosen that directly led to 10 more points for Denver. Lindsay scored on a 28-yard touchdown run and Brandon McManus tacked on a 41-yard field goal as Denver took a 45-10 lead.

Bradley Chubb would add another strip-sack of Rosen as well, though Rosen recovered that one in the closing minutes. He would finish with 194 yards passing with 21 completions on 39 attempts with a touchdown and three interceptions for Arizona.