Washington announced it has promoted receiver Jehu Chesson from the practice squad.

Chesson, 24, played one game for Washington this season. He was targeted one time in the loss to Indianapolis.

The Chiefs made him a fourth-round pick in 2017, and he appeared in 12 games as a rookie with two catches for 18 yards.

Washington added Chesson to the practice squad in September after the Chiefs waived him out of the preseason.