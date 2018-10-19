Adam Thielen can tie NFL record Sunday

Getty Images

Adam Thielen leads the NFL with 58 catches for 712 yards, putting him on pace to break Marvin Harrison’s single-season NFL record for catches (143) and just off the pace of Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL record for receiving yards (1,899).

But there is another NFL record Thielen could break even sooner.

On Sunday, the Vikings receiver could tie Charlie Hennigan’s NFL record of seven consecutive 100-yard receiving games to open a season. Hennigan accomplished the mark with the Houston Oilers in 1961.

Theilen has started this season with 102, 131, 105, 135, 116 and 123 yards.

“I’m not worried about it, honestly,” Theilen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Just trying to get better. . . . Numbers sometimes mask how you’re playing. It doesn’t mean that you’re playing well or playing bad, so you’ve got to look at the tape. You’ve got to get better. Teams are just going to have a target on your back now.”