Adrian Peterson questionable, Paul Richardson doubtful for Sunday

Washington is set to be in better shape at running back than wide receiver against Dallas this weekend.

Running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are both listed as questionable for the NFC East matchup. Peterson is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, but returned to practice on Thursday and said he’s feeling much better than he was at the same time last week.

Thompson didn’t play in the win over Carolina because of injured ribs. He was able to do some work in practice each day this week and said “moving forward it won’t be something that stops me” when speaking to reporters this week.

The news at wide receiver isn’t as promising. Jamison Crowder‘s been ruled out again this week with an ankle injury and Paul Richardson is doubtful after missing the last two days of practice while dealing with knee and shoulder issues.