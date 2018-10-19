Alex Lewis won’t play for Ravens this week

AP

It was a scary moment last Sunday when Ravens left guard Alex Lewis was strapped to a backboard and taken to the hospital, but the news about his condition took a positive turn a short time later.

Lewis was cleared to fly home with the team and head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Lewis might be able to play against the Saints this Sunday. Harbaugh remained noncommittal when he spoke to reporters on Friday, but his caginess was just for show.

The Ravens have ruled Lewis out for Week Seven. They used rookie Bradley Bozeman in his place last Sunday, but could move right tackle James Hurst inside and give rookie Orlando Brown Jr. a start at tackle this weekend.

The team also listed cornerback Marlon Humphrey as questionable due to a thigh injury. Humphrey was injured in practice on Thursday.