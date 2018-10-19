Broncos-Cardinals sets a new low for broadcast ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Now it’s a game, indeed.

Thursday night’s Broncos-Cardinals game, simulcast by FOX and NFL Network, set a new low for games televised on broadcast TV.

According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Journal, the combined rating of 6.6 was “well below” the prior all-time low generated by a Seahawks-Buccaneers game on Sunday Night Football in 2008, which competed directly with Game Seven of the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox ALCS.

Apart from the fact that Broncos-Cardinals was a lackluster matchup that quickly became a blowout, the game had plenty of competition, including Game Five of the Astros-Red Sox ALCS and an NBA doubleheader on TNT that included the debut of LeBron James with the Lakers in a game that tipped during the fourth quarter of Broncos-Cardinals.

To no surprise, the overnight number represents a 33-percent decline in comparison to last year’s Chiefs-Raiders Week Seven Thursday night game, broadcast by CBS and NFL Network.

The performance becomes further proof of the reality that more people will watch good football, and fewer people will watch bad football. Imagine that.

22 responses to “Broncos-Cardinals sets a new low for broadcast ratings

  4. I bet you can actually see the ratings spike where out of morbid curiosity I turned it on just in time to watch Allen throw a pick 6, and then immediately turned it off in disgust. I don’t know why the NFL is so keen on its Play60 program when most of its teams can’t even do it.

  7. I like Thursday night football, but something has got to give. These match-ups are absolutely terrible. Up next is the Dolphins vs. Texans, which might be just as boring. On the bright side, the Eagles vs. Jaguars, Panthers vs. Steelers, Packers vs. Seahawks, and Saints vs. Cowboys are next. These games should all be good.

  10. What surprises me in all this is that McCoy was the only coach fired today. Vance Joseph should have gotten the can as well even though they won. Elway is just dragging out the inevitable with this guy. Should have been given the hook last year. Oh well, always fun to see a guy dangling by a thread when it isn’t me.

  11. Hey NFL: officially time to end the Thursday night football experiment. Bad for the players’ health, bad ratings, just give it up already.

  12. I am a Broncos fan. If the Broncos are doing well or look like they have a shot, I watch. If the Broncos stink, then I dont watch any NFL and find a much nicer way to spend my time. I imagine there is a good chunk of fans who are the same way with their teams. It could be a KC-NE shoot out equivalent every game and I wouldnt enjoy it near as much as watching the Broncos wallop on the only team worse than us.

  13. Thursday Night Football as a weekly thing from the beginning of the season is almost always mediocre at best.
    Much better to go back to the original concept and just have it over the last few weeks of the season.
    And, PLEASE – allow for Flex Scheduling.

  15. Please take note anyone that thinks the Broncos have a seat at the table for debating who is America’s Team. The Broncos aren’t anywhere close to being America’s Team in any way, shape, or form. The lowest historical ratings prove it.

    If it were Dallas vs. Az (or Dallas vs. anyone else for that matter), it would be the highest rated game all week.

  16. You all do realize that this was by design, right? What better time to take the L in the TV ratings than a night when the NFL was going to have serious competition from the three other major sports. Although these Thursday night games are set well in advance, it was not a stretch to think that both the Cardinals and the Broncos would be middling to poor teams at this point in the season. In that light, knowing the fact that each team has to play on a Thursday night, it was a brilliant move by the NFL. You weren’t gonna get Packers vs Patriots last night, not against postseason baseball and NBA season openers.

  17. I think most of us started with Denver vs AZ, but by the end of the first qtr the TV Clicker became our best friend for the rest of the night.
    You left out Stanford – Arizona on ESPN… which was a far better game and had 2 more West Coast Teams (like Denver-AZ) to divide the TV ratings time with.
    Baseball is soooo slow…. you only need to check-in every hour or so and they had a few pitches.
    The NBA actually had the most watchable games — Chi-Philly was OK, but waiting for the LaBron show had most of the attention by the 2nd 1/2 of the night. What a letdown all the way around, to be honest.
    Charles Barkley couldn’t save it, either.

  18. I’m surprised it wasn’t lower than that! Flex scheduling you dummies! I’m sure FOX is happy! NOT!

  22. Thankfully it got McCoy fired and showed everyone what a mess Wilks has made of the Cardinals. The entire new regime and GM need to go.

