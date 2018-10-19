Browns trade Carlos Hyde to Jaguars

Getty Images

The Browns are shipping their starting running back to Jacksonville.

Carlos Hyde has been traded from the Browns to the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars find themselves in need of a running back because Leonard Fournette is battling a hamstring injury and Corey Grant has been placed on injured reserve.

Hyde is leading the Browns with 114 carries for 382 yards, but both Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb have been very effective when replacing Hyde. Now Johnson and Chubb will share the load with Hyde on the way out.

It seems unlikely that Hyde would be able to play for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Texans, but he could become their starter starting next week, and for as long as Fournette is out.