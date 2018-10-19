Browns trade Carlos Hyde to Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 19, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
The Browns are shipping their starting running back to Jacksonville.

Carlos Hyde has been traded from the Browns to the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars find themselves in need of a running back because Leonard Fournette is battling a hamstring injury and Corey Grant has been placed on injured reserve.

Hyde is leading the Browns with 114 carries for 382 yards, but both Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb have been very effective when replacing Hyde. Now Johnson and Chubb will share the load with Hyde on the way out.

It seems unlikely that Hyde would be able to play for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Texans, but he could become their starter starting next week, and for as long as Fournette is out.

22 responses to “Browns trade Carlos Hyde to Jaguars

  5. I guess Dorsey got tired of hue saying “we need to get the ball to duke and chubb more”, and it not happening. Now they HAVE to get them the ball more.😂

  10. hyde is a pro. will miss him here in cleveland. under appreciated because of Chubb coming up behind him. ran hard. Good luck Carlos!

  14. RB Carlos Hyde’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year

    Year

    Base Salary

    Signing Bonus

    Roster Bonus

    Workout Bonus

    Total Cap Hit

    The Browns just saved approx. $12,000,000 in cap money in the next 3 years

    Year : 2018 Base Salary : $1,500,000 Signing Bonus : $1,166,666 Roster Bonus : $400,000 Workout Bonus : $100,000 Total Cap Hit : $3,166,666
    Year : 2019 Base Salary : $3,250,000 Signing Bonus : $1,166,666 Roster Bonus : $1,400,000 Workout Bonus : $100,000 Total Cap Hit : $5,916,666
    Year : 2020 Base Salary : $4,500,000 Signing Bonus : $1,166,668 Roster Bonus : $400,000 Workout Bonus : $100,000 Total Cap Hit : $6,166,668
    Year : Total Base Salary : $9,250,000 Signing Bonus : $3,500,000 Roster Bonus : $2,200,000 Workout Bonus : $300,000 Total Cap Hit : $15,250,000

  16. As a Jaguars fan I like the move a LOT. But it really makes you wonder what management is thinking about Fournette. Would they really do this if they expect Fournette to be back at full strength after the bye?

  17. I like Hyde, but fantastic move by Dorsey. “You don’t know how to get your two best running backs (Chubb and Duke) more touches, Hue? Here let me help.”

    I think Hue is gone if he doesn’t win seven games. This is an obvious gesture of dissatisfaction by the GM.

    And Hyde is a good back: no dis intended. Glad he was here.

  18. SwaggyD says:
    October 19, 2018 at 3:46 pm
    Dude is on his way to 1,000 yards and 14 TDs and he was only moved for a 5th round pick???
    —————————————————————————————

    He’s averaging 3.4 ypc, which is god-awful for a starting RB. Total stats are deceiving. Hyde has always been mediocre. He got chance after chance to be the top back with the 49ers, but he never broke out. Because he’s not very good.

  20. jerruhjones says:
    October 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    That’s one way to get Chubb and Duke more touches!
    —–
    The owner and GM were like oh for the love of god do we have to trade Hyde before Hue plays Chubb???

  21. He’s averaging 3.4 ypc, which is god-awful for a starting RB. Total stats are deceiving. Hyde has always been mediocre. He got chance after chance to be the top back with the 49ers, but he never broke out. Because he’s not very good.

    ______________________________________________________

    Fair point.

  22. Maybe he got out of Cleveland in time to salvage his career! But didn’t the Jags just signed Jamaal Charles?

