Cardinals fire Mike McCoy

Posted by Josh Alper on October 19, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said it was premature to talk about changes after Thursday night’s 45-10 home loss to the Broncos, but it was apparently not premature to start making them.

The Cardinals announced on Friday morning that they have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. McCoy was hired this offseason, so it’s a short tenure in Arizona for the former Chargers head coach.

Short though it may have been, it’s hardly a surprising move. The Cardinals offense was a mess with Sam Bradford for the first few weeks of the season, running back David Johnson has been a non-factor and there’s been little sign that McCoy was the right choice to develop first-round pick Josh Rosen now that Rosen is in the starting lineup.

Quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over as the offensive coordinator and he’ll have a few extra days to try to get the team on better footing before they host the 49ers in Week Eight.

Permalink 53 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

53 responses to “Cardinals fire Mike McCoy

  4. Last night on after a 3 and out a Cardinal defensive player shoulder bumped McCoy walking by on tv. McCoy meekly moved aside. Definitely looked like a guy who knew it was over.

  5. I didnt know Leftwich was coaching. He always came off as a good guy and one of the most memorable college football images ever when being carried down the field by his linemen.

  9. if the titans dont score some points in london this week mike vrabel could be next. I would bet your life savings on the chargers moneyline.

  12. Have to when David Johnson goes from his previous output to what he’s doing this year.

    I fondly remember a time when the Broncos radio guys were salivating over him too. Offensive mastermind! Hah!

  13. Byron Leftwich was their QB coach?

    My god. No wonder Josh Rosen has looked like Byron Leftwich at QB. Byron Leftwich has been in his ear.

    They are ruining this poor kid.

  14. I’m not defending Mike McCoy but how good is the team?
    How good is the Oline?
    The receivers?
    The running backs?
    Good luck getting a new OC.
    And Mike McCoy gets paid for a few years thanks to the Cardinals.

    Reminds me of the Browns a few years ago. Or the 49ers a few years ago.

  16. Firing McCoy was definitely needed as the offense has been inept; however, a problem that is just as big is the change from the 3-4 to the 4-3 by Coach Wilks. The Cards have been a top 10 defense for the past few years and their personnel were built around a 3-4 scheme. Wilks comes in and implements his favorite defense (4-3) to fit the coaches he brought along, and not to fit the existing players on the roster. The Cards now have the worst defense in the league. Easy to say now with 20/20 hindsight, but the Cards should have given Betcher a big raise and kept him as DC.

  19. Waited longer than I anticipated… He was terrible at playcalling this year. Not a lot to work with though with that offensive line but he had to go…

  20. IT HURTS ME TO SAY THIS AS I REALLY HATE TO SEE ANYONE LOSE THEIR JOB……..BUT, THANK GOD!!!!!!!!

  30. freefromwhatyouare says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Byron Leftwich was their QB coach?

    My god. No wonder Josh Rosen has looked like Byron Leftwich at QB. Byron Leftwich has been in his ear.

    They are ruining this poor kid.

    ——————–

    Been a lot of guys who couldn’t play at an elite level who turned into amazing coaches in every sport.

  31. Good. I’m not sure why the Cardinals hired him in the first place, he was just as inept with the Broncos last year. Which is why they fired him mid-season as well.

  32. That is ridiculous. He just got there with Rosen.

    Scapegoating people for a drunk GM losing a 2nd rd pick and paying Chandler Jones 14 million per year, while you rebuild is one of their problems. It’s that kind of logic that does not make sense.

    Fitzgerald is still on the books at his salary and Palmer’s just came off.

    They overpaid Mathieu, too. Cap hell is cap hell and a rebuild needs 2-3 years with good drafts and patience.

    Bidwill is a moron, silver spooned tool and always has been.

    Teams are either serious about doing the right kind of teambuilds or they want to channel the NY Jets way.

    Your choice.

  35. Howie….Cardinals on Line 1. David Johnson up for grabs. Disregard the new contract…work your magic. If not, back to the other end of the building in the broom closet for you…

  39. Anyone who has watched the Cards games this season know McCoy is not a scapegoat. How can you take one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL and run him up the gut EVERY. SINGLE. GAME? They were 28th in rushing attempts before this game and FIRST in runs up the middle. THAT IS BAD.

  41. Thank god.

    A monkey with plays on a dart board would be better.

    Run up the middle
    Run up the middle
    Throw a 5 yard out
    Punt

    Says he’s going to add a few wrinkles
    Run up the middle
    Run up the middle
    Run up the middle
    punt

    3rd an 15
    Run up the middle

    This has been our offense week in and week out.

  42. Kennyboy right on the nose – defense should be their calling card – stupid to change what was not broken – firing oc will not fix the oline – playcalling is scapegoat all over the league when players can’t or don’t execute

  43. Off topic and I love Larry Fitz but so stupid to keep playing there the last few years out of loyalty vs the hunger to win a SB. Lost a lot of respect for him.

  45. “Been a lot if guys who couldn’t play at a elite level who turned into amazing coaches in every sport”

    ========

    One, Byron did not only not play at a “elite” level, he never played at a good level. If you are going to argue he was a good QB, please save it✋

    Two, yes you are correct many coaches who were not good players become good coaches. Correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t think anyone has ever called Byron Leftwich a very good QB coach. I believe last season was his first on the job and I don’t think a good coach is what I would classify him as. Give hime time? No thanks. Byron Leftwich is close to the last person I want around my young QB who I plan to count on for the next 10 years.

  47. They better not stop there, get rid of Wilks too. When will teams stop being bullied into hires by Tony Dungy??

  48. McCoy got the Chargers HC job due to being OC with Peyton Manning in Denver. What? Peyton was his own OC so no one in SD (other than the owners) gave any support to that hire. So firing him after a few years was inevitable. Believe he was fired after less than a year as Denver’s OC last year. Leads you to believe he’s been overrated as an OC and maybe he should settle for some other position as it seems he just can’t hack it.

  50. Bradford got a raw deal, I think McCoy was a failure as an offensive coach. While with the VIkings Bradford thrived (when he was on field) and both Norv Turner and Pat Shurmur found a way to make him not only capable but Pro Bowl caliber. I’m inclined to think McCoy is just that bad, not that the offense, Bradford, Johnson, or Fitz are falling off.

  53. Mike McCoy and Mike Smith are now available as a matched pair to swoop in and provide aid for any needy and struggling head coach in the league (Raiders? Giants?)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!