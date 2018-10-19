Cardinals fire Mike McCoy

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said it was premature to talk about changes after Thursday night’s 45-10 home loss to the Broncos, but it was apparently not premature to start making them.

The Cardinals announced on Friday morning that they have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. McCoy was hired this offseason, so it’s a short tenure in Arizona for the former Chargers head coach.

Short though it may have been, it’s hardly a surprising move. The Cardinals offense was a mess with Sam Bradford for the first few weeks of the season, running back David Johnson has been a non-factor and there’s been little sign that McCoy was the right choice to develop first-round pick Josh Rosen now that Rosen is in the starting lineup.

Quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over as the offensive coordinator and he’ll have a few extra days to try to get the team on better footing before they host the 49ers in Week Eight.