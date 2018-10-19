Chargers ticket prices reflect their lack of foothold in Los Angeles

October 19, 2018
Since the Chargers will be in Los Angeles for a few decades, they’re positioning themselves as the affordable option.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers’ ticket-pricing plan for 2020 (when they move into the Rams stadium in Inglewood) shows a much more affordable price structure than their landlords.

The Chargers will have more than 26,000 seats priced between $50 and $90 per ticket, with personal seat license fees of $100. The least expensive Rams PSL is $1,000.

The Chargers have the league’s most-expensive tickets now (averaging $199 per seat) and charge $100 for parking, but that’s because they play in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium and they have to balance the lack of supply. They also play in front of what look like road crowds often, as their success on the field hasn’t translated to a rabid following.

And announcing cheap seats now is another tacit admission that things aren’t going well for them financially, and a bad sign for a league that values maximizing profit at every turn.

  4. Under Goodell there have been two teams go 0-16, constant rule changes that destroy the game (catch rule, hitting the QB), tons of “gates”, a lockout, an officials strike and a team moving to a city where they already want to move after 1 year, and those are just the ones off the top of my head.

    No better time to be an NFL fan, am I right?

  8. This is why they’ll be leaving, regardless of any lease issues. Theyre winning games now and have no fans. What happens when they start losing? They have an aging QB and a poor history of drafting. You’re probably looking at a 10 year rebuild when Rivers retires. Personally I think they’ll end up in san antonio.

  9. I lived in SD in the early 80s. They had a fun, captivating team and they were good. Fouts, John Jefferson, Winslow and many others. I don’t know what happened but this team is a mess.

  10. Ticket demand is flat or declining in every NFL city.
    Denver has been sold out since 1970 and currently has a waiting list of 120,000 for season tickets.

  11. The Chargers situation is more of a revelation that the League’s “leadership” is inept. The Raiders, Chargers, Jags situations all reveal a league that is somewhat just making it up as it goes along. Goodell was exposed years ago as an empty suit that fell somewhat Mr. Magoo style into a position he clearly isn’t meant to be in.

    A proper rollout of a Chargers move would have done everything possible to keep much of the previous fans intact given the close-ish proximity of SD to LA, but instead it was such a botched rollout by the NFL, the Chargers, and LA that the Chargers are now facing a rewind to the Mid 90s where a Transplant-city like LA is just not capable of holding 2 teams at a time when many fans are struggling to even pay attention to 1 team (or the NFL in general).

    For about 15 years, the same statement was echoed… “LA can’t support 2 teams”. The NFL didn’t listen and now it will try to defend it’s terrible plan and force this to work, until it doesn’t and the threat of relocation arises again.

    This is NOT how you run a top tier sports league, period. It’s not how you run a business either. The NFL has no true leadership capable of overseeing processes like this (See: Raiders, Chargers, Jags, the endless London debacle). Nobody is surprised this isn’t working and thousands of fans were telling you “This isn’t going to work” and surprise, it isn’t working.

  14. Rebranding the team was a mistake, if the Spanos’s were smart they should’ve kept the team in SD until the Rams stadium was ready to open AND then move in, keeping the San Diego Chargers brand. – this move would not be unprecedented. (Both NY teams, the 49ers)

