Chargers ticket prices reflect their lack of foothold in Los Angeles

Since the Chargers will be in Los Angeles for a few decades, they’re positioning themselves as the affordable option.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers’ ticket-pricing plan for 2020 (when they move into the Rams stadium in Inglewood) shows a much more affordable price structure than their landlords.

The Chargers will have more than 26,000 seats priced between $50 and $90 per ticket, with personal seat license fees of $100. The least expensive Rams PSL is $1,000.

The Chargers have the league’s most-expensive tickets now (averaging $199 per seat) and charge $100 for parking, but that’s because they play in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium and they have to balance the lack of supply. They also play in front of what look like road crowds often, as their success on the field hasn’t translated to a rabid following.

And announcing cheap seats now is another tacit admission that things aren’t going well for them financially, and a bad sign for a league that values maximizing profit at every turn.