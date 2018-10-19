Dalvin Cook out again for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have gotten used to playing without running back Dalvin Cook over the last two seasons and they’ll continue to do so again on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said at his Friday press conference that Cook has been ruled out for the game against the Jets due to the hamstring injury that’s also kept him out of three of the last four games. He got in a full practice session on Wednesday, but left Thursday’s practice early and did the same on Friday as it became clear that he’s not ready to return to action yet.

Latavius Murray will continue to work as the lead back in Cook’s absence. Murray ran 24 times for 155 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals.

Defensive end Everson Griffen is also out for the Vikings this week, but the team did get defensive lineman Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter back at practice Friday after they missed Wednesday and Thursday.