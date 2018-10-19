Eagles add DT depth, cut Kamar Aiken

Getty Images

The Eagles will be listing defensive tackle Haloti Ngata as questionable on this week’s injury report, so they’ve added some depth at his position.

Per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles are promoting defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie from South Florida made the initial roster, but was waived earlier this month and added to the practice squad.

Ngata hasn’t played since Week Four because of a calf injury, but is getting closer to a return.

To make room for him on the roster, they’re releasing wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

Signed in Week Two, Aiken caught five passes his first week, but just one since. He was with them in the preseason, but released in final cuts.