Friday morning one-liners

A few things to know about recently promoted Bills WR Cam Phillips.

Little has gone according to plan for the Dolphins at tight end.

LB Marquis Flowers thinks he could return to the Patriots.

WR Jermaine Kearse wears a few hats with the Jets.

The Ravens have never lost a game against Saints QB Drew Brees.

The Bengals need to do a better job against opposing tight ends.

Briean Boddy-Calhoun is in line for playing time at cornerback for the Browns.

Steelers rookie WR James Washington is trying to find his footing.

The Texans have been winning games with WR Keke Coutee in the lineup.

It looks like the Colts will have WR T.Y. Hilton back in the lineup this week.

Will Richardson is trying to become an option for the Jaguars on the offensive line.

Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur knows his unit has to be better.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders was throwing and catching passes on Thursday night.

The Chiefs’ coordinators met with the media on Thursday.

The Chargers’ long stay in Cleveland ended as they took a Thursday flight to London.

Will the Raiders make more trades before the deadline?

QB Dak Prescott‘s running game is as important to the Cowboys as it has ever been.

Giants WR Bennie Fowler could become the fourth player to catch passes from both Manning brothers.

A film breakdown of Eagles T Jason Peters.

TE Jordan Reed is the biggest playmaker on the Washington offense.

Bears DL Akiem Hicks has caught the eye of the Patriots heading into Sunday’s game.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t had the same playoff success as high school pal Clayton Kershaw.

The Packers are looking for more from S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Mike Remmers has grown more comfortable at guard for the Vikings.

The Falcons haven’t had success going into their bye week in recent years.

Where has the deep ball been for the Panthers?

The Saints are banged up on the offensive line.

A look at the Buccaneers’ recent history against rookie quarterbacks.

Will Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy pay the price for the team’s struggles?

The Rams cornerbacks have been beaten even as the team remains undefeated.

Teams have not been throwing 49ers CB Richard Sherman‘s way.

Seahawks TE Tyrone Swoopes flew a long way to make his first NFL start.