Friday’s #PFTPM reviews the news, answers your questions

PFTPM

Friday’s #PFTPM doesn’t include the usual Sunday preview, because as you may have noticed MDS and I created video previews for every game.

Instead, I spent some time talking about the news of the day and answering your questions, for more than an hour.

There’s also a pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey #sticktofootball segment that delves into a non-football issue that has been on my mind this week. If you’re interested.

if not, just listen to the podcast up to the point when fair warning is given that non-football content is coming.