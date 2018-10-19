Jameis Winston, Gerald McCoy out as Buccaneers captains

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter deliberately delayed the annual captain vote, undoubtedly due to the three-game suspension of quarterback Jameis Winston. Now that Winston is back (and back under center as the starting quarterback), it was time to cast the ballots.

Winston didn’t make it. But that wasn’t the biggest surprise, if it even counts as a surprise.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, neither Winston nor defensive tackle Gerald McCoy generated enough votes to have a “C” stitched onto their jerseys.

The 2018 captains are receiver Mike Evans, offensive lineman Ali Marpet, linebacker Lavonte David, and linebacker Kwon Alexander. Linebacker Adarius Taylor will serve as the special-teams captain.

It’s unclear McCoy didn’t secure the honor. The reason for Winston not making it as clear as clear can be. And it will be interesting to see how these decisions affect the dynamics of the team moving forward.