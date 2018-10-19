Jameis Winston “psyched” for first home start in 10 months

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t played on his home field since last December.

And with the Buccaneers struggling through a week which included the firing of their defensive coordinator, there’s some degree of pressure on their offense to produce when they return to Raymond James Stadium Sunday against the Browns.

“I’m psyched to get back out there in Ray Jay,” Winston said. “It’s been a long time for me being in Ray Jay. We’ve got to bring home a win for them. Last time we were there it was Monday Night Football, and since then it’s been like a month since we’ve been as a team in Ray Jay. It’s definitely going to be exciting to be out there and get that whole atmosphere with the fans.”

The Bucs have played two home games this year, both in the first three weeks when Winston was suspended.

And he returned to the starting lineup at a time when home games are rare. After their bye week and last week’s loss at Atlanta, they get this week’s game before trips to Cincinnati and Carolina.

Winston was listed with a hip injury on yesterday’s report, but practiced fully, so he should be ready to make his long-awaited home debut.