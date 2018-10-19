Jerry Jones remains convinced Dak Prescott provides “long-term promise”

Getty Images

Jerry Jones hasn’t changed his mind on Dak Prescott, despite the quarterback’s struggles this season.

The Cowboys rank only 29th in total offense, and Prescott ranks 26th in passer rating.

“I’ve seen him do the things that give you long-term promise for a quarterback,” Jones said Friday on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s extraordinarily diligent in his preparation. He carries preparation as good as anybody I’ve ever seen from the class room to the practice field, and then from the practice field to the game.

“That’s a huge ingredient when it comes to the quarterback. He needs to be able to, frankly, outwork everybody, and he does.”

The true test of Jones’ faith, though, will come in the offseason when the Cowboys can renegotiate Prescott’s deal. Prescott’s base salary is $630,000 this season and $720,000 in 2019.

If Jones considers Prescott a franchise quarterback, he eventually will have to pay a steep price, and he better be sure when he does.

“He does have all the tools,” Jones said. “He’s got the arm. He’s got the size. He’s does have passing instincts. And of course if you were going to complain or critique, you have to look at what we’ve done passing in those last 10 games. But I know where we’re trying to go with him and the receiver corps.”