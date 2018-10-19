Jets list Trumaine Johnson, Terrelle Pryor as doubtful

Getty Images

The Jets are set to be shorthanded at wide receiver and cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Head coach Todd Bowles said early in the week that wide receiver Quincy Enunwa would be out after spraining his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and Friday’s injury report shows that they’re likely going to be without Terrelle Pryor as well. Pryor, who caught touchdowns in each of the last two games, has been listed as doubtful due to a groin injury.

He has company in that category from cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Johnson has missed the last two games with a quad injury and his absence would leave the team down two corners as Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a concussion.

Safety Marcus Maye is the other player ruled out for the Jets, who will be trying for their third straight win after a 1-3 start to the year.