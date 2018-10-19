Jim Kelly heading to Indianapolis to watch the Bills against Frank Reich’s Colts

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been through a tough cancer battle over the last few years, so it’s good to hear he’s feeling well enough to take a trip to take in a game.

Kelly will be there to see his old team, the Bills, take on the Colts, who are coached by Kelly’s longtime backup Frank Reich. Reich told the Buffalo media that Kelly, former Bills punter John Kidd and former Bills running back Thurman Thomas are among the former teammates who will be getting together at the Bills-Colts game.

“Jim Kelly will be here,” Reich said. “John Kidd was another teammate of mine, he will be here. I’ve heard Thurman and some others, but I’m not sure who. I don’t think they all are going to make it. I think a few of the guys are going to make it.”

Reich played for the Bills from 1985 to 1994, starting just three regular season games in that time but famously filling in for the injured Kelly in two playoff victories, one of which was the greatest comeback in NFL history. Reich said he’s still close with those teammates.

“Yeah, it was a real close-knit group,” Reich said. “We had a lot of good years and a lot of wins together, so it will be good to see whoever ends up showing up.”

Reich said he won’t ask Kelly who he’s rooting for, probably because he knows that, as close as the two former quarterbacks are, Kelly could never root against the Bills.