Jimmy Garoppolo rejoins 49ers for meetings

Although he is on crutches, unable to practice, Jimmy Garoppolo is back at work. The 49ers quarterback returned to the team Tuesday and has attended meetings all week.

“It’s been good to have him around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. “He’s still on his crutches and everything, so he’s not going out to practice or anything. But it was good to see his face. Definitely he’s grown his beard out a little bit. You can tell he’s been sitting in a hospital or a bed most of the time. But it’s good to have him back in the building. He’s got to make a few more strides just healing from the surgery and things like that, and we’ll get him around a lot more.”

Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 3. He injured his knee in a Sept. 23 game against Kansas City as he planted his left foot near the sideline.

The long rehab has yet to begin, but Garoppolo undoubtedly will target the 2019 season opener for a return. Until then, Garoppolo plans to stay involved with the team.

“He seems good,” Shanahan said. “Seeing him in the meetings, just talking to him a little bit, I think he’s happy to be back with the team and get back into this with us.”