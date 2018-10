Getty Images

The Bills know Josh Allen‘s going to miss a few weeks with his elbow injury, so this one was #asexpected.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters that his rookie quarterback and running back Taiwan Jones (neck) were out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Otherwise, the Bills are reasonably healthy, but that’s a pretty big “otherwise.”

Veteran backup Derek Anderson, signed last week, will start for the Bills since they can’t with a straight face trot Nathan Peterman out there again.