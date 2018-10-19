Josh Norman doesn’t miss Dez Bryant at all

Getty Images

In the last few years, the days leading up to and following games between Dallas and Washington would be filled with a lot of verbal sparring between Dez Bryant and Josh Norman.

The two men were able to parley their on- and off-field rivalry into a commercial deal, but there won’t be any fireworks this year. Dallas doesn’t have Bryant on the roster any longer, which leaves Norman happy to be away from “all the chatter” as he prepares for this Sunday’s home game.

“I don’t miss it at all,” Norman said, via ESPN.com. “It’s a relief, if anything. I think the media moreso misses it than we do, just leading up to it and all the antics that come along with it.”

Bryant may not be in the picture, but Norman is still mixing it up with opposing receivers and will be trying to build on a rebound game against the Panthers in Week Six while dealing with a Cowboys receiver group that’s coming off its best game of the year.