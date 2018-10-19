Josh Rosen has sprained left big toe

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has a sprained left big toe. He isn’t expected to miss any time.

“We put him in a boot last night to take the pressure off of it, and he should be fine and ready to go next week,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via Mike Jurecki of the team website. “We had 10 days, and based off what the trainers are saying, there shouldn’t be any setbacks.”

Rosen said after Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos that he didn’t think the injury was a big deal. An MRI on Friday proved him right.

Rosen completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns, and Rosen also lost two fumbles.