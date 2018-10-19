Josh Rosen in a boot, getting MRI on toe

Getty Images

The Cardinals addressed one problem this morning, but may have another on their hands.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was in a walking boot today, and was headed to get an MRI on his injured toe.

Rosen said last night he didn’t think the injury was a big deal, but obviously the tests will tell more.

The Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after their embarrassing start, and if Rosen has to miss any time, it will set the rebuild under new play-caller Byron Leftwich back a few weeks.

It could also cost them money, as Sam Bradford will make $312,500 every week he’s active. They’ve shelved him to save that dough once Rosen took his job, but Mike Glennon‘s the only other quarterback on the roster and they’ll need two for a game.