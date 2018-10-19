Josh Rosen: My toe’s OK, my overall performance wasn’t

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen‘s Thursday night was a rough one on just about every front.

His first pass was intercepted for a touchdown and he threw another pick-six later in the first quarter before losing two fumbles and taking six sacks. As the night came to a close, Rosen hurt his toe to put icing on the unhappy cake he baked in the 45-10 loss to the Broncos.

Rosen said after the game that his toe would be OK and that he was “just being soft” when he went down. As for his overall performance, Rosen acknowledged the obvious by saying it “wasn’t great” and said he was guilty of trying to do too much over the course of the contest.

“I think it’s kind of like an old saying I got in college form one of my coaches: Don’t turn a car crash into a fatality,” Rosen said, via ESPN.com. “I think sometimes you just got to make the smart play and I can’t just toss it up there or, I even got lucky on some of the fumbles that weren’t fumbles and some that were. I just got to take care of the ball for the most part and I think that was the biggest lesson I can take from the game.”

At 1-6, the Cardinals’ hopes for team success have all but evaporated and that leaves Rosen’s development as the biggest upside left for this season. Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks second guessed himself and said Rosen probably should have been on the bench late in a blowout loss, but Rosen said he would have pushed back against an attempt to take him out because he wants as many reps as possible.