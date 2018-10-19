Justin Houston, Eric Berry doubtful; Mitch Morse out

Getty Images

The Chiefs don’t expect to have safety Eric Berry or outside linebacker Justin Houston on Sunday against the Bengals. The team lists both as doubtful.

Berry missed practice all week with a heel injury, and Houston sat out with a hamstring injury.

Houston missed last week’s game, and Berry has yet to play this season.

The Chiefs, who rank 32nd in total defense, including 31st against the pass, could use both.

Kansas City already knows it won’t have center Mitch Morse, who is ruled out with a concussion.

Safety Eric Murray (ankle) and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) are questionable. Both were limited in Friday’s practice after being full participants Wednesday and Thursday.