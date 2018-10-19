Kacy Rodgers calls outpouring of support “truly touching”

Getty Images

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers was away from the team for most of the last two weeks while dealing with a health issue, but he got the green light to return to the team on Monday.

Rodgers hasn’t disclosed the nature of the issue, but said he had a procedure a couple of weeks ago and all has checked out well now. In the interim, Rodgers heard from a lot of current and former players and colleagues who offered their support in an outpouring that the coach called “truly touching.”

Rodgers said he was also moved by the Jets defenders saying they were playing for him over the last two games.

“That’s priceless,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “From my standpoint, you never want to be a distraction to the team. I knew everybody else had to pick up my weight from the coaching staff. Todd had to do more, the assistants had to do more, but for the players to know they have a job to do, I felt like I was hindering them. But to know they were thinking about me while they were trying to do their jobs really means a lot.”

Rodgers has been easing himself back into work and said he and head coach Todd Bowles haven’t decided who will be calling plays against the Vikings on Sunday. Bowles, a former defensive coordinator, called the plays in Jets wins the last two weeks that saw the team yield a fair amount of yards while also forcing five turnovers.