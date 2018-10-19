Kelvin Beachum’s work with food banks honored by NFLPA

Getty Images

Jets tackle Kelvin Beachum kicked off a campaign to raise money for five food banks ahead of World Food Day on October 16 and wound up raising over $71,500 for the cause.

That money — $46,000 of which came from Beachum — adds up to more than 337,000 meals for the Central Texas Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Feeding Northeast Florida and Food Bank for New York City. Those organizations were chosen because Beachum is from Mexia, Texas, went to college at SMU and has played for the Steelers and Jaguars in addition to the Jets.

Beachum was named this week’s Community MVP by the NFLPA in recognition of that work.

“Food insecurity is often an ignored issue in the United States,” Beachum said in a statement. “My hope is by having more people join the fight to end hunger, we can start to make this crisis a local and national priority.”

Beachum will receive $10,000 for his foundation or a charity of choice from the NFLPA and will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.