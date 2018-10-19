Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson practice, listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Bears got two important pieces back on the practice field Friday, increasing the chances they’ll play Sunday against the Patriots.

Via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson returned to work on a limited basis, and will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Both were held out Thursday, Mack with an ankle problem and Robinson with a groin injury.

Mack hasn’t missed a game in his career, and left last week’s game against the Dolphins briefly before returning.