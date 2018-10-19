Leonard Fournette out again for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are going to be without running back Leonard Fournette again this week, as he’s been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Fournette has only appeared in two games this year, and has 20 carries for 71 yards. That’s hardly what they need from the bell cow back of their offense, but his problematic hamstring strain has been an issue all year.

The Jaguars have one more game (against the Eagles) before their bye week, so it’s unclear if he might be ready to play next week or whether they want to give him an extended break in hopes of solving the problem once and for all.

The Jags will also be without cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip), and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (hip/ankle) is among the players listed as questionable.