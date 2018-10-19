Limited in practice, Melvin Gordon has no injury designation for Week Seven

Getty Images

When can a guy be injured but not really injured? On an NFL injury report, of course.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was limited in practice on Friday in London with a hamstring injury, according to Melissa Stark of NFL Media. But Gordon has no designation on the injury report, which means he’s not injured. Even though he is. Or something.

Coach Anthony Lynn blamed the situation on a failure by Gordon to ingest sufficient fluids during the trip to England.

“You know, I think it was just dehydration to be honest with you” Lynn said. “Eight-hour plane ride. He didn’t drink enough water. So just playing the safe side today, and just kept him out of practice.”

Gordon has 466 rushing yards in six games, 279 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. He’ll try to add to those numbers against the Titans on Sunday, when he’ll definitely play.

Unless he’s downgraded. Or, as the case may be, scratched without warning on Sunday morning.