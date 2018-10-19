Myles Garrett to officials: Do your job

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett feels his team is winding up on the wrong side of calls from officials far too often this season.

Garrett cited a prime example from last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. On a play late in the first half, Chargers left tackle Russell Okung jumped out of his stance before the ball was snapped without drawing a flag for a false start and quarterback Philip Rivers delivered a touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams a few seconds later.

Garrett, who also lamented what he feels was a missed holding call on Okung in the end zone, said it is the official’s responsibility “to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes.” While the Chargers won rather easily in the game, Garrett said “momentum matters” and that winning and losing shouldn’t determine when a flag is thrown.

“It doesn’t need to come to that,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “Do your job just like we need to do our job. It’s easy to say ‘well, if the guy didn’t run up and down, you don’t need that call,’ but you call that fair for either side. If it’s holding, call holding. If it’s a false start, false start, whether it’s us or them. There was one point where it was like eight calls to one I believe? Or seven calls to one.”

Garrett said he’s prepared to pay a fine for his comments if it should come to that and it’s not the first time that the Browns have found themselves lamenting officiating in one of their games this season.