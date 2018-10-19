NFL: Officials missed penalty on helmet-to-helmet hit on Amari Cooper

Getty Images

Sunday’s game in London included a hit to the head of Raiders receiver Amari Cooper. It seemed to be a blatant violation of a couple of rules, but no penalties were called.

In this week’s officiating video, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron acknowledged that Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald could have been penalized for unnecessary roughness (for a blow to the head of a defenseless receiver) or lowering the helmet to initiate contact with an opponent.

“Unfortunately, this was not called,” Riverson says during the four-minute video.

McDougald dipped his head and applied a solid helmet-to-helmet hit to Cooper, which caused him to remain down on the field for a few minutes. It won’t be a surprise if McDougald is fined for the infraction.