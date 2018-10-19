No surgery for Tavon Austin, for now

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin has a groin injury that, for now, won’t require surgery. Eventually, it could.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Austin will rehab the injury. If it heals that way, there will be no surgical intervention.

Austin, per Hill, nevertheless will miss several weeks. He still could be placed on injured reserve.

A first-round pick in 2013 who was traded to the Cowboys by the Rams in the offseason, Austin has seven catches for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns in six games. He also has six rushing attempts for 55 yards.

That’s not the kind of production that will cause the Cowboys to panic without him. And it’s further proof that he was drafted too high when taken in the top 10 five years ago.