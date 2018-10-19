Odell Beckham: I need to play better, everyone needs to pick it up

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham did more talking on Friday, but Lil Wayne was nowhere to be seen and his latest comments about the team aren’t likely to cause further upset for Giants co-owner John Mara.

Mara said this week that Beckham should do less talking and more playing and Beckham said Friday that he respects and values Mara’s opinion while adding that the two haven’t had a one-on-one conversation about Mara’s feelings. Beckham then moved on to say that he’s ready to talk about facing the Falcons, although that didn’t stop questions that referenced his ESPN interview.

Beckham was asked about reports that other players are frustrated with quarterback Eli Manning‘s play and the wideout said he doesn’t think that’s the case. Beckham said he thinks the frustration is about the team’s record rather than any individual player.

“I think that we’re 1-5 and we need to start winning games,” Beckham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Everybody’s got to pick it up. I need to play better. I can’t say that I’ve had my best games. I can’t say I’ve done enough. … We win games together, we lose games together.”

Beckham was also asked whether he thinks Manning can turn things around this season.

“You gotta ask him,” Beckham said. “I tell him every time we get in the huddle, ‘Take me home, 10.’ Which to me carries weight because he’s been there. He knows how to win. He knows what he’s doing, he’s the most prepared of anyone I’ve ever seen.”

We’ll see if this approach leads to better results for the Giants when they hit the field in Atlanta on Monday night.